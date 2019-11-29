Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 27 mins ago
X Rocker II Wireless Bluetooth Gaming Chair
$99 $159
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $4, although other major stores charge over $130. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Amazon offers the same price.
Features
  • 2 speakers with subwoofer
  • ergonomic back design
  • measures 35.03" x 22.64" x 32.68"
  • compatible with major gaming systems and Bluetooth devices or connect via RCA cables (included)
  • Model: 573007582
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 27 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Chairs Walmart X Rocker
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register