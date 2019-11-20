Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 29 mins ago
Worx SD Semi-Automatic Cordless Screw Driver w/ 11 Bits
$25 $60
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $17. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
Features
  • rapid reloadable cartridge
  • stores 6 bits in tool
  • slide-action bit advance
  • front-mounted LED light
  • 4-volt Max lithium-ion battery
  • Model: WX254L
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 29 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Power Tools eBay Worx Tools
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register