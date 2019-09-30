New
eBay · 31 mins ago
Worx Air 20V Cordless Blower/Sweeper
$83
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $37. Buy Now at eBay

Features
  • includes 8 attachments
  • 4.0Ah high-capacity battery
  • 120 mph air speed
  • Model: WG545.4
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 31 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Garden Tools eBay Worx Tools
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register