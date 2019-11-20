Open Offer in New Tab
eBay
Worx 4.5" Compact Circular Saw
$47 $90
That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Worx via eBay.
Features
  • 4 lbs.
  • 4000 rpms
  • cutting depth adjustment and spindle lock
  • dust port
  • Model: WX429L
