New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Worx 20-volt GT 3.0 Cordless Trimmer and Edger
$40 $170
free shipping

That's $54 under the lowest price for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • The price drops to $39.99 at checkout.
  • A 1-year Worx warranty applies.
Features
  • 12" cutting diameter with instant line feeding
  • telescopic shaft
  • 90° tilt
  • 2 batteries and wall mount
  • Model: WG163
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Garden Tools eBay Worx Tools
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register