eBay · 16 mins ago
Worx 12A 14" Electric Dethatcher w/ Collection Bag
$125 $150
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Worx via eBay.
Features
  • full-wrap padded grip
  • up to 3,500 rpm tine speed
  • 3 position tine depth adjustment
  • 14" wide dethatching tines
  • Model: WG850
  • Published 16 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
