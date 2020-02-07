Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 58 mins ago
Workchoice 8-Outlet Power Strip
$10 $14
pickup

That's $4 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
Features
  • 14-gauge 3-prong power cord
  • Heavy-duty power strip designed for indoor use
  • Includes hook and loop strap
  • Can accommodate multiple devices at the same time, with a capacity of 125V
  • Model: 23115
