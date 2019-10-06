New
Walmart · 25 mins ago
Wilton Easy Layers 6" 5-Piece Layer Cake Pan Set
$8 $21
pickup at Walmart

It's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
  • Amazon charges the same price with free shipping for Prime members.
Features
  • each pan is 3/4" thick; ideal for creating layer cakes
  • dishwasher-safe
  • Model: 2105-0112
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 25 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Kitchen Walmart Wilton Industries
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register