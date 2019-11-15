Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart
Wildgame Innovations Wing Spy 8 Digital Wildlife Camera
$20 $73
pickup at Walmart

That's $2 under our previous mention from 3 weeks ago and the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Opt for in-store pickup to get this discount.
Features
  • 6 to 10-foot PIR motion sensor range
  • wide-angle lens w/ f/2.4 aperature
  • USB cable and mounting strap
  • 1 second rapid trigger speed
  • 1.5" TFT display
  • Model: A8N2
