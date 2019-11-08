New
Dell Small Business · 1 hr ago
Wenger Upload 16" Laptop Backpack
$30 $60
free shipping

That's an all-time low by $10. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

Features
  • Padded laptop compartment
  • CaseBase stabilizing platform
  • Airflow back padding
  • Essentials organizer and mesh side pockets
  • Luggage ID tag
  • Model: 605612
