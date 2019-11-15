Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $2 under last month's mention and $8 less than buying via another storefront. Buy Now at eBay
AlphabetDeal offers the Colgate Premier Extra Clean Toothbrush 18-Pack for $10.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWS" cuts that to $9.34. With free shipping, that's tied with our October mention, $51 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at AlphabetDeal
Teach your students oral hygiene with free samples Shop Now
That's $171 less than what you'd pay for two of these elsewhere. Buy Now at Meh
That's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Rakuten
Save on over 200 varieties of men's and women's fragrances. Discounted brands include Versace, Calvin Klein, Lacoste, Christian Dior, and more. Shop Now at eBay
You'd pay around $40 more elsewhere for a similar kit. Buy Now at eBay
That's $1,239 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
That's $20 under our September mention and the lowest price we could find by $5, although most sellers charge $90 or more. Buy Now at eBay
That's a $10 low and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $4 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
