At Walmart, These WeariQ smart glasses are $17.88. That's $2 off and the lowest price we found. Spend $35 for free shipping, or choose pickup to avoid the $6.99 shipping fee. Buy Now at Walmart
- Blue light blocking lenses with UV protection
- Built-in Bluetooth for hands-free calls and music
- Compatible with voice assistants like Siri and Google Assistant
- Lightweight, unisex frame design
- Available in medium (53-55 mm) frame size
- Shiny Black frame with clear lens
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eBay's Garmin outlet spans several device lines, from rugged Instinct and Fenix watches built for outdoor tracking to Venu and Vivoactive models geared toward everyday fitness, plus Forerunner running watches and inReach satellite communicators. Pricing runs from around $190 for a Vivoactive 5 up to over $1,000 for a Fenix 8, with both new and certified refurbished listings mixed in across the lineup. Refurbs include 1- or 2-year Allstate warranties. Shop Now at eBay
This Geek Squad Certified Refurbished Apple Watch Ultra is $400 at Best Buy. It's within a buck of the best price we've seen for this model. It includes a titanium case, GPS and cellular connectivity, and up to 36 hours of battery life. Best Buy backs it with a 90-day parts and labor warranty, and My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- 49mm aerospace-grade titanium case
- GPS + Cellular connectivity
- Up to 36 hours of battery life for normal use
- Dual-frequency GPS system for accurate location tracking
- Water resistant to 100 meters
- Includes 1m magnetic charging cable and manufacturer's warranty
Best Buy's 60th Anniversary Sale is live thru August 23. Wearable technology deals cover smartwatches, fitness trackers, and accessories from brands like Apple, Samsung, Garmin, and Google. Shoppers can find savings such as up to $250 off select Garmin smartwatches and up to $100 off select Apple Watch models. The sale also includes discounts on Fitbit trackers, screen protectors, and other wearable accessories. Shop Now at Best Buy
Update: The price has changed to $77.09 since this was originally published.
The Motorola Moto Watch Fit is now $75.73 at Amazon, which is an all-time low (it cost over $100 there earlier this month). The fitness tracker has a 1.9" auto-adjusting OLED display, Corning Gorilla Glass 3, an IP68 rating, and a 5 ATM pressure rating for durability during workouts or dives, plus built-in GPS for tracking distance without a phone nearby. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1.9" OLED display with auto-adjusting brightness
- Ultra-thin aluminum frame with 22mm band and included lug adapter
- Corning Gorilla Glass 3 with IP68 water and dust resistance
- 5 ATM pressure rating for swimming and diving
- Built-in GPS for offline distance tracking
- Battery lasts up to 16 days per charge
Walmart's Clearance sale spans a wide mix of categories, from solar outdoor lighting and smart watches to patio furniture and small appliances. Standouts include a set of solar-powered security lights down to $33 from $50.00, and a men's smart watch with fitness tracking marked down to $30 from $200. Larger items like patio furniture sets and a mini split air conditioner are also discounted, with some pieces dropping by over $300 off their regular prices. Get free shipping on most orders over $35, otherwise it adds $7. Shop Now at Walmart
- Deals across electronics, furniture, home goods, and apparel
- Solar-powered outdoor lights marked down to $32.99 from $50.00
- Smart watches with fitness tracking discounted to $29.99 from $199.99
- Patio furniture sets discounted from over $500 to under $300
- Compatible printer ink cartridges and USB flash drives included
New deals were just added to the Walmart Resold section, where Apple AirPods and MacBooks, smartphones, smartwatches, laptops, and other tech and home see big price drops. Free shipping applies over $35; otherwise, it adds $6.99. Pickup may also be available. These restored items all come with a 90-day free return warranty and the deals will end on August 21. Shop Now at Walmart
Walmart offers the Vizio Quantum VQD65M-08 65" 4K QLED Smart TV for $196.80. Sub-$200 for a 65" TV makes this deal editor's choice. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
- 65" QLED display
- Dolby Vision HDR support
- WiFi 6, Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay 2, and Google Cast compatibility
Walmart's resold gaming electronics section covers refurbished consoles across several generations, from classic systems like the Nintendo 64 and GameCube to current hardware like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S. Check pages for warranty information. Opt for pickup to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).Buy Now at Walmart
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