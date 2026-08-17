Best Buy's 60th Anniversary Sale is live thru August 23. Wearable technology deals cover smartwatches, fitness trackers, and accessories from brands like Apple, Samsung, Garmin, and Google. Shoppers can find savings such as up to $250 off select Garmin smartwatches and up to $100 off select Apple Watch models. The sale also includes discounts on Fitbit trackers, screen protectors, and other wearable accessories. Shop Now at Best Buy
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Expires 8/23/2026
Published 51 min ago
Verified 19 min ago
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This Geek Squad Certified Refurbished Apple Watch Ultra is $400 at Best Buy. It's within a buck of the best price we've seen for this model. It includes a titanium case, GPS and cellular connectivity, and up to 36 hours of battery life. Best Buy backs it with a 90-day parts and labor warranty, and My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- 49mm aerospace-grade titanium case
- GPS + Cellular connectivity
- Up to 36 hours of battery life for normal use
- Dual-frequency GPS system for accurate location tracking
- Water resistant to 100 meters
- Includes 1m magnetic charging cable and manufacturer's warranty
eBay has a wide range of Garmin GPS smartwatches marked up to 40% off, spanning fitness-focused Venu and Forerunner models to rugged Instinct and epix watches built for outdoor use. Certified refurbished options, like the Garmin Venu 3 for $323, sit alongside brand new models such as the Garmin Forerunner 170 for $299.99. Options range from everyday fitness trackers to premium sapphire-lens smartwatches, giving shoppers a broad set of price points to choose from. Shop Now at eBay
The Motorola Moto Watch Fit is now $75.73 at Amazon, which is an all-time low (it cost over $100 there earlier this month). The fitness tracker has a 1.9" auto-adjusting OLED display, Corning Gorilla Glass 3, an IP68 rating, and a 5 ATM pressure rating for durability during workouts or dives, plus built-in GPS for tracking distance without a phone nearby. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1.9" OLED display with auto-adjusting brightness
- Ultra-thin aluminum frame with 22mm band and included lug adapter
- Corning Gorilla Glass 3 with IP68 water and dust resistance
- 5 ATM pressure rating for swimming and diving
- Built-in GPS for offline distance tracking
- Battery lasts up to 16 days per charge
Best Buy is offering up to $250 off a new Samsung Galaxy Watch9 or Galaxy Watch Ultra2 when trading in a qualifying Galaxy Watch. My Best Buy Plus and Total members also get a free $50 e-gift card with a Galaxy Watch9 purchase or a free $100 e-gift card with a Galaxy Watch Ultra2 purchase. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, and it's free to join. Best Buy Plus and Total are paid memberships, which cost $50 and $180 annually respectively. This deal ends August 21. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Trade in a qualifying Galaxy Watch for up to $250 off a new Galaxy Watch9 or Galaxy Watch Ultra2
- My Best Buy Plus and Total members get a free $50 e-gift card with a Galaxy Watch9 purchase
- My Best Buy Plus and Total members get a free $100 e-gift card with a Galaxy Watch Ultra2 purchase
- Galaxy Watch Ultra2 available in 47mm with LTE
- Galaxy Watch9 available in 40mm and 44mm sizes with Bluetooth or LTE
Best Buy's "50% Off or More" Sales Event covers thousands of items across electronics, gaming, and appliances. Highlights include large TVs, noise cancelling headphones, and monitors that are all highly-discounted. The sale includes open-box and refurbished tech alongside new products from brands like Apple, Samsung, and Sony. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, too (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
- Includes electronics, appliances, and gaming products
- Deals available on headphones, laptops, and gaming consoles
- Includes items from Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, and more
- Includes new, open-box, and refurbished conditions
- Includes a Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones deal at $99.99
- Includes a Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 game deal at $29.99
You can take up to 95% off clearance, open-box, and refurbished items in the Best Buy Outlet today. Open-box laptops start at just $62, open-box headphones at $89, and TVs are up to 50% off. Most will ship for free, and some may also be available for pickup. Shop Now at Best Buy
The price of open-box Android phones starts $41 and iPhones at $388 in the Best Buy Outlet. They're all brand-new but just won't ship in their original packaging. Warranty information is available on the individual product pages, and all products ship for free. Buy Now at Best Buy
Best Buy's 60th anniversary sale is live now, thru August 23. Save on everything from Apple products to TVs, appliances, headphones, and more. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
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