Wayfair's outdoor furniture clearance covers a wide range of patio pieces at up to 50% off, including dining sets, conversation groups, and lounge chairs. Pictured is the Allmodern Farrah 70" W Extendable Plastic 7-Piece Patio Dining Set for $1049 ($1791 off). Shop Now at Wayfair
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Lowe's has markdowns across patio furniture, from conversation sets and dining sets to gazebos and umbrellas. A 4-piece wicker conversation set with cushions (pictured) is $319.99, down from $846.40, while a set of 2 Adirondack chairs runs $269.99, down from $489.99, among other deals. Buy Now at Lowe's
Teak Warehouse's Last Chance Sale covers outdoor furniture including teak dining tables, sofa sets, benches, and concrete fire pits as the brand clears space for new arrivals. The Troy Weathered Teak Outdoor Dining Table 118" is marked down to $2,599 from a $6,859 retail price, and several concrete fire pits are priced at $799. Shipping is calculated at checkout by size and location. Shop Now at Teak Warehouse
- Includes outdoor sofas, sectionals, dining tables, and benches
- Concrete fire pits available in black, white, and gray finishes
- Reclaimed and A-Grade teak construction across multiple pieces
- Some items marked Ready To Ship for delivery in 3 weeks or less
Lowe's has discounts across patio furniture, pools, and outdoor power equipment. A Kobalt 80-volt leaf blower is $189, down from $219, while an Arrow metal carport is $2,384, marked down from $2,980. Pool care items like Clorox Pool&Spa shock are also discounted, with a 12-pack dropping to $59.98 from $69.98. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pressure washers, leaf blowers, and other outdoor power equipment
- Pool chemicals and balancers from brands like Clorox Pool&Spa and HTH
- Gazebos, carports, and patio umbrellas in multiple sizes
- Patio chairs and outdoor furniture in various styles
- Free delivery on many items
Lowe's has marked down a wide range of gazebos, pergolas, canopies, and curtains, with savings reaching 60% off on select Sojag models. Prices span from budget gazebo curtains around $70 to large hardtop gazebos and solariums in the thousands, giving shoppers options across sizes like 7-ft x 9-ft up to 10-ft x 14-ft. Most items ship with free delivery or are available for in-store pickup. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Includes freestanding gazebos, pergolas, canopies, and gazebo curtains
- Roof materials include steel, polycarbonate, and aluminum
- Common sizes range from 7-ft x 9-ft up to 10-ft x 14-ft
- Many gazebos include a hardtop roof and some come with a screen
- Most items ship with free delivery or are available for store pickup
This Rebrilliant Prestridge cabinet organizer is $54.99, down from $109.99 at Wayfair. It's a solid wood, pre-assembled pull-out drawer with soft-close full-extension slides, and it comes in widths ranging from 12" to 33" to fit different cabinet openings. Buy Now at Wayfair
- Fully pre-assembled with no assembly required
- Made of solid wood construction
- Soft-close full-extension slides for smooth, quiet operation
- Dual mounting options for framed or frameless cabinets
- Available in widths from 12" to 33"
- Pre-drilled holes included for installation
At $60 off the normal price, this is the lowest price we could find for this Rebrilliant cabinet organizer, available today at Wayfair. The unit arrives fully pre-assembled, so no complicated assembly is required before installation. Soft-close full-extension slides and dual mounting options, compatible with both framed and frameless cabinets, are included. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Wayfair
This Latitude Run Vesna sleeper sofa is $500, down from $900 at Wayfair. It doubles as a pull-out bed and includes built-in USB ports, cup holders, and hidden storage in both the armrests and chaise. Delivery is free. Buy Now at Wayfair
- 81" wide L-shaped sectional sleeper sofa with pull-out bed
- Built-in USB ports, cup holders, and side pockets on both sides
- Flip-open armrests reveal hidden storage compartments
- Hidden storage space beneath the chaise
- Includes three cushions and two small pillows
- Solid wood frame
Wayfair is taking up to 78% off outdoor grills, griddles, smokers, pizza ovens, and grilling accessories during its Outdoor Clearance event. The sale includes more than 250 items from brands like Royal Gourmet, Blackstone, Monument Grills, Charbroil, Nexgrill, Napoleon, and Oklahoma Joe's. Free shipping is available on orders of $35 or more. The sale ends August 1.
We've pictured the Electactic Stainless Steel Four Burner Commercial Bbq Grill, a $1,200 grill going for $270. Shop Now at Wayfair
- Up to 78% off outdoor grills, smokers, griddles, and accessories
- Shop more than 250 clearance items
- Brands include Royal Gourmet, Blackstone, Monument Grills, Charbroil, Nexgrill, Napoleon, and Oklahoma Joe's
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