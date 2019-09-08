Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
That's $6 under best price we could find for these items separately. Buy Now
13 Deals offers the Waterpik Nano Sonic Electric Toothbrush for $4.49 with free shipping. That's a buck under our mention from two weeks ago and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $2.) Buy Now
AlphabetDeal offers the Colgate Premier Extra Clean Toothbrush 18-Pack for $10.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWS" cuts that to $9.34. With free shipping, that's tied with our October mention, $51 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's $5 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dollar Shave Club offers its Dollar Shave Club Superba! Paste Travel Duo Bundle for $12 plus $4 for shipping. (Orders over $18 ship free.) That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now
That's $4 under our mention from three weeks ago, $44 off list, and tied as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers this Unisex "I'm Silently Correcting Your Grammar" T-Shirt in Dark Heather Grey for $7.49 plus $1.99 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by about $8. Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers this Universal Car Opening Lock Out 9-Piece Kit for $12.49 with free shipping. That's a buck under our February mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $11 under the lowest price we could find for a similar kit elsewhere.) Buy Now
Sign In or Register