Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 38 mins ago
Waste King Legend 1-HP Garbage Disposal
$109 $350
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $53. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by wholesale_connection via eBay.
Features
  • includes mounting hardware
  • continuous-feed
  • 7-amps
  • Model: L-8000
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 38 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Kitchen eBay Waste King
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register