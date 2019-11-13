Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 28 mins ago
WD Easystore 8TB USB 3.0 External Hard Drive
$120 $200
free shipping

That's $10 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $33.) Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay
  • Published 28 min ago
