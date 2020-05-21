Open Offer in New Tab
Vuze XR 3D VR180° / 2D 360° 5.7K Camera
$279 $399
Apply coupon code "DEALNEWS" to grab this unique camera at a $120 low. Buy Now at Focus Camera

  • The coupon field appears during the "Payment Detail" portion during checkout.
  • records 5.7K video at 30 fps and 4K at 60 fps or 30 fps
  • 18MP still photos
  • two Sony 12MP image sensors
  • Model: VUZE-XR-BLK
  • Code "DEALNEWS"
  • Expires 5/21/2020
