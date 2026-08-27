Anyone who reads in bed or props up recipes while cooking will get the most use out of this, since the gooseneck clamps hands-free and the remote lets you flip pages without reaching over. It's $16 off the $40 list price via coupon code "2FEARO72". Deal ends August 28. Buy Now at Amazon
- Adjustable gooseneck stand for optimal reading angles
- Wireless page turner for hands-free reading
- Universal compatibility with Kindles, tablets, and phones
- Secure scratch-proof clamp for device protection
- Quiet clicker with LED battery status indicator
This refurbished Apple Pencil (USB-C) model no. MUWA3AM/A, is $57.99 at DailySteals, down from its $129 regular price. That's also cheaper than Amazon's current price of $69.99 for this stylus. It supports magnetic charging and pairing, along with tilt sensitivity for shading and drawing on compatible iPad models. A 90-day warranty applies. It ships for free. Buy Now at dailysteals
- Pairs and charges via USB-C
- Attaches magnetically for storage and charging
- Pixel-perfect precision with low latency
- Tilt sensitivity for shading and drawing
- Compatible with select iPad Pro, iPad Air, iPad, and iPad mini models
- 90-day warranty included
At Amazon Haul, get this 600-Piece Stainless Steel Small Screw & Nut Assortment Kit for $2.57. It's the best price we could find by $5. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
Update: The price has changed to $2.90 since this was originally published.
At Amazon Haul, get this Shoulder Backpack for $2.85. It's a great deal for such a bag. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers this Retractable 9-Foot Stainless Steel Clothesline for $9.99. That's a $7 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Retractable line extends up to 9' with a lock button to hold any length
- Holds a maximum weight of 33 lbs. when mounted
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