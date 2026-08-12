This refurbished Apple Pencil (USB-C) model no. MUWA3AM/A, is $57.99 at DailySteals, down from its $129 regular price. That's also cheaper than Amazon's current price of $69.99 for this stylus. It supports magnetic charging and pairing, along with tilt sensitivity for shading and drawing on compatible iPad models. A 90-day warranty applies. It ships for free. Buy Now at dailysteals
- Pairs and charges via USB-C
- Attaches magnetically for storage and charging
- Pixel-perfect precision with low latency
- Tilt sensitivity for shading and drawing
- Compatible with select iPad Pro, iPad Air, iPad, and iPad mini models
- 90-day warranty included
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This refurbished iPad Air 2 comes bundled with a case, tempered glass screen protector, and charger at $95, down from $299. It includes a 90-day warranty and ships free. Buy Now at dailysteals
- 9.7" IPS LCD retina display with 2048 x 1536 resolution
- Tri-core Apple A8X CPU with M8 chip
- Updated to run iOS 15
- Touch Fingerprint ID for secure unlocking
- Available with Wi-Fi only or 4G unlocked connectivity
- Includes tempered glass, case, and charger
These Blink Buds True Wireless Earbuds at DailySteals are $15.99, down from $73.99 and the lowest price we could find. They include an LCD display for notifications and battery status, Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity, and up to 30 hours of playback with the charging case. They ship for free. Buy Now at dailysteals
- Built-in LCD display shows notifications and battery status
- Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity
- Up to 30 hours of playback with the charging case
- 35mAh earbud battery and 600mAh charging case battery
- ENC noise reduction for clearer calls
- 90-day warranty
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