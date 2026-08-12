This refurbished Apple Pencil (USB-C) model no. MUWA3AM/A, is $57.99 at DailySteals, down from its $129 regular price. That's also cheaper than Amazon's current price of $69.99 for this stylus. It supports magnetic charging and pairing, along with tilt sensitivity for shading and drawing on compatible iPad models. A 90-day warranty applies. It ships for free. Buy Now at dailysteals