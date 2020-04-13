Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Costco · 27 mins ago
Vizio 75" PX-Series Quantum 4K LED LCD UHD TV (2019)
from $1,500
free shipping

That's at least $200 less than what you'd pay elsewhere. Shop Now at Costco

Tips
  • It's $1,574.99 for non-members.
  • The 5% non-member surcharge is $75, so it's worth getting the annual membership for $60.
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • SmartCast 3.0 with Chomecast
  • Voice control via Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa-enabled devices
  • Dolby Vision HDR
  • Model: PX75-G1
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 4/13/2020
    Published 27 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals TVs Costco Vizio
LED 75" 4K Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register