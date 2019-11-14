Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart
Vizio 75" P-Series Quantum 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV (2019)
$1,499 $2,498
free shipping

Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HLG
  • 802.11ac wireless
  • SmartCast TV with Chomecast (with access to NetFlix, Hulu, Amazon Video, more)
  • voice control via Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa-enabled devices
  • USB port & 5 HDMI inputs
  • Model: P759-G1
