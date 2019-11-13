Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 54 mins ago
Vizio 50" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$248 $295
free shipping

That's $47 less than the best price we could find for a refurb (this one is new.) Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • HDR10 & HLG
  • SmartCast OS with Chromecast
  • 3 HDMI inputs
  • Model: D50x-G9
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 54 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals TVs Walmart Vizio
Refurbished LED 4K HDR Smart TV Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register