Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 21 mins ago
Vicks Baby Rectal Thermometer
$15 $18
free shipping w/ $35

That's $4 under what Amazon charges and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Availability varies by ZIP code.
  • Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more ship for free.
Features
  • backlit display
  • 10-second reading
  • Model: V934
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 21 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Medicine & Medical Walmart Vicks
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register