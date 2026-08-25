Vevor's Labor Day Savings sale covers appliances, automotive, outdoors, tools, and building materials, with discounts reaching up to 40% off. Plus, get an extra 13% off via coupon code "VVUSJ" . Shoppers can find deals like a Commercial Convection Oven at $414 after the coupon, down from $600, alongside tool sets, chainsaws, and ice makers. Coupons offering up to $80 off are also available on top of sale prices for larger orders. Coupon ends August 31. Shop Now at VEVOR