Vevor's Labor Day Savings sale covers appliances, automotive, outdoors, tools, and building materials, with discounts reaching up to 40% off. Plus, get an extra 13% off via coupon code "VVUSJ" . Shoppers can find deals like a Commercial Convection Oven at $414 after the coupon, down from $600, alongside tool sets, chainsaws, and ice makers. Coupons offering up to $80 off are also available on top of sale prices for larger orders. Coupon ends August 31. Shop Now at VEVOR
- Covers appliances, automotive, outdoors, tools, and building materials categories
- Commercial ice maker machines with self-cleaning and LED display options
- Gas chainsaws and hedge trimmers for yard work
- Mechanics tool sets with hundreds of pieces including sockets and wrenches
- Push lawn sweepers with multi-cubic-foot collection hoppers
- Extra tiered coupons available for orders over $219, $299, $399, and $699
Harbor Freight's clearance section spans 87 items across categories like power tools, generators, and tool storage, with prices ranging from 47 cents for a craft magnet set up to $849.97 for a modular utility trailer. Deals in between include a BAUER 20V cordless impact driver kit for $59.97 and a PREDATOR 2000 Watt inverter generator for $574.97. Most items are limited to in-store stock, so availability varies by location. Shipping starts at $6.99; pickup may also be available. Some options are in-store only. Shop Now at Harbor Freight Tools
- Covers 87 items spanning power tools, hand tools, air tools, and generators
- WARRIOR 3" Screwdriver Bit Set, 36-Piece for $12.97
- BAUER 20V Cordless Compact Impact Driver Kit with battery and charger for $59.97
- PREDATOR 2000 Watt Super Quiet Inverter Generator for $574.97
- HAUL-MASTER 2000 lb. Capacity Custom Modular Utility Trailer for $849.97
- Most items available in-store only with limited quantities
Woot is discounting a wide range of Milwaukee tools, batteries, and accessories, with an extra 10% off using promo code "TOOLS10" at checkout. Deals span cordless saws, impact wrenches, chargers, and bit sets, with some items like the Milwaukee 48-11-1820 2.0 Compact Battery Pack marked down 68% off its reference price. The sale also includes smaller accessories such as bit sets and safety glasses for shoppers stocking up on jobsite essentials. Coupon ends August 26. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
At Amazon, get this 115-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set for $3.16. It's the best deal we've seen for a 115-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance power and hand tools, accessories, and home improvement essentials in this outlet sale at Amazon. Stock on select items may be limited. Shop Now at Amazon
The VEVOR Automotive Sale covers garage and repair equipment including hydraulic jacks, engine stands, towing gear, and mechanics tools with discounts up to 32% off. Prices across the sale range from under $20 to around $60, covering both small accessories like hubcaps and heavier-duty gear like floor jacks and engine stands. Shop Now at VEVOR
- Includes hydraulic jacks, engine stands, and dent puller kits
- Towing gear including winch ropes, tow straps, and trailer hitch locks
- Wheel and tire accessories such as hubcaps and wheel chock tie-downs
- Mechanics tools including bearing press kits and gear puller sets
The VEVOR Daily Deals page features discounts of up to 60% off across categories like outdoor power equipment, ice makers, hose reels, and hand tools. Prices and savings vary by item, and each deal carries its own expiration date, so availability changes frequently. Shop Now at VEVOR
- Deals span outdoor power tools, ice makers, hose reels, and automotive tools
- Discounts range from about 4% to 55% off
- Multiple categories including tools, appliances, and plumbing
- Individual item availability shown as limited stock percentages
- New deals rotate with individual expiration dates through August
VEVOR's hot sale spans outdoor power equipment, lawn care gear, and commercial appliances, including gas hedge trimmers, retractable hose reels, and frozen drink machines. Entering promo code "VVUSTOP" at checkout adds an extra 18% off eligible items on the page. Stacking coupon code "VVUSJ" cuts an extra 13% off sitewide. Deal expires August 31. Shop Now at VEVOR
- Gas-powered chainsaws, hedge trimmers, and brush cutters for yard work
- Retractable garden hose reels ranging from 65 ft to 145 ft
- Battery-powered backpack sprayers with adjustable pressure up to 94 PSI
- Push lawn sweepers with hopper bags up to 12 cu. ft.
- Heavy-duty weed barrier fabric and metal raised garden beds
- Automotive tools including floor jacks and trailer jacks
This Vevor road bike drops to $173.91 via promo code "VVTY10". That's a $26 low. Shipping is free. Buy Now at VEVOR
- Carbon steel frame and matching front fork
- 700x25C wheels for reduced rolling resistance
- SHIMANO 21-speed (3x7) drivetrain w/ front and rear derailleurs
- Caliper braking system for stopping control
- Internal cable routing and drop-bar handlebars
- Arrives 85% pre-assembled, weighs 31.5 lb.
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