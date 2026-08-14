eBay's Brand Outlet is offering up to 75% off select vacuums from brands like iRobot Roomba, eufy, Narwal, and Shark. Even better, use promo code "BRANDS20" to get an extra 20% off your order. The sale spans robot vacuums, sticks, and uprights in new, open-box, and certified refurbished condition, with prices ranging from under $150 to over $1,200 before the discount. Refurbs carry 2-year Allstate warranties. Deal ends August 16. Shop Now at eBay
Woot's Vacuum, Sweep and Mop sale covers a wide mix of robot vacuums, cordless stick vacuums, and spot cleaners from brands like Dyson, iRobot, Shark, roborock, and ECOVACS. Many listings are factory reconditioned or refurbished, such as the Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum at $299.99, while newer models like the iRobot Roomba Combo j8 Auto-Empty VacMop are priced at $249.99. Budget shoppers can also find replacement parts and filters for brands like Hoover, RIDGID, and iRobot starting under $10. This deal ends August 22. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Robot vacuums with mopping combos from brands like iRobot, roborock, and ECOVACS
- Cordless stick and handheld vacuums from Dyson, Shark, and Hoover
- Factory reconditioned, refurbished, and new-condition options included
- Replacement parts and filters available for popular vacuum brands
- Prices range from under $10 for accessories to $799.99 for a new Dyson model
eBay's Dyson sale covers certified refurbished vacuums, hair tools, and air purifiers at up to 40% off. Even better, use promo code "BRANDS20" to get an extra 20% off your order. Shipping is free. All refurbs include a 2-year Allstate warranty. Coupon ends August 16. Shop Now at eBay
Walmart offers the Shop-Vac Brush & Flexible Crevice Tool Attachment Set for $2.40. That's a $13 low. Choose pickup or spend $35 to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge. Buy Now at Walmart
Tanga offers the Milwaukee 0880-20 18V Cordless Wet/Dry Vacuum for $74.99 when you apply coupon code "DEALNEWS" at checkout. That's $24 off list, and shipping is free Buy Now at Tanga
- Runs on Milwaukee's 18-volt battery system
- Cordless design for wet and dry pickup
- Red finish
- Model number 0880-20
At the Target Outlet on eBay, shoppers can save up to 75% off a range of items, including furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, music, and lots more, from brands big and small. Everything in here is from Target's warehouse (and some of the items are cheaper than what they're still selling for directly from the store). Shipping is free on all orders, too. Shop Now at eBay
This refurbished MacBook Pro is listed at $215.52, down from $1,799.00. It comes with an 8GB and 256GB SSD configuration along with a one-year warranty, and eBay Refurbished items are tested and inspected before sale. Buy Now at eBay
- 3.1GHz Intel Core i5 processor
- 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD storage
- 13.3" display with 2560 x 1600 resolution
- Space Gray finish w/ USB-C connectivity
- Refurbished and rated Good condition
- Includes a one-year warranty
Use promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10" to drop the price on the Cuisinart Inverter Mirror Microwave to $65.69 for a $34 low. Shipping is free. Deal ends September 1st. Buy Now at eBay
- 1.3 cu. ft. interior capacity
- Inverter technology for consistent cooking power
- Mirror-finish exterior door
At the Target Outlet on eBay, shoppers can save up to 75% off a range of items, including furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, music, and lots more, from brands big and small. Everything in here is from Target's warehouse (and some of the items are cheaper than what they're still selling for directly from the store). Shipping is free on all orders, too. Shop Now at eBay
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