VTech Magic Star Learning Table
$20 $40
pickup at Walmart

It's the lowest price we could find by $14 and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at Walmart

  • features 6 activities in English and Spanish
  • removable legs for floor play
  • requires 2 AA batteries (included)
  • Model: 80-181500
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
