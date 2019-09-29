New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
VTech Baby Beats Monkey Drum
$9 $27
pickup at Walmart

It's $8 under our February mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $11.) Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup (where available) to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
Features
  • 2 sensors on the drumpad trigger drum sounds and music
  • light up buttons teach about animals and colors
  • over 70 songs, sounds, and phrases
  • Model: 80-503200
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Toys & Hobbies Walmart VTech
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register