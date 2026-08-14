This VEVOR hardware cloth is $41, down from $57.90. The 19-gauge steel wire has a hot-dipped galvanized coating and welded mesh points designed to resist rust and detachment outdoors. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at VEVOR
- Measures 36" x 50 ft with 1/2" x 1/2" mesh openings
- Made from 19-gauge low-carbon steel wire
- Hot-dipped galvanized coating for rust resistance
- Welded mesh structure with zinc-coated weld points
- Weighs about 20.3 lb.
- Can be cut with scissors or wire cutters for custom shapes
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At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Home Depot's Ryobi Days event covers combo kits, batteries, and outdoor power tools, with several bundles including a free tool with purchase. The RYOBI 18V Lithium-Ion Starter Kit with two batteries and a charger is $99, down from $228, and several other combo kits and battery packs are discounted throughout the sale. The free tool deals are the best way to take advantage of this sale to build out your collection. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Includes cordless combo kits with batteries and chargers
- Options include drills, drivers, sanders, and nailers
- Battery kits bundled with free tools on select purchases
- Lawn equipment like string trimmers, hedge trimmers, and a self-propelled mower included
- Starter kits come with multiple batteries and a charger
Get deals on a large selection of clearance power and hand tools, accessories, and home improvement essentials in this outlet sale at Amazon. Stock on select items may be limited. Shop Now at Amazon
Lowe's has discounts across cordless tools and accessories from brands like DEWALT, Bosch, CRAFTSMAN, and Kobalt. A DEWALT 20-volt 2-pack of 4.0Ah batteries is $129, down from $219, and a CRAFTSMAN V20 cordless ratchet wrench is $79, down from $119. The sale also covers items like a Kobalt cordless air inflator at $39 and a Bosch battery kit at $99. Shop Now at Lowe's
- CRAFTSMAN V20 20-volt cordless ratchet wrench, tool only
- Bosch 18-volt 4.0Ah battery kit
- DEWALT XR 20-volt max cordless impact driver, tool only
- DEWALT 20-volt 2-pack 4.0Ah batteries
- Kobalt 24-volt cordless air inflator
- Bosch 61" extendable aluminum tripod
The VEVOR Automotive Sale covers garage and repair equipment including hydraulic jacks, engine stands, towing gear, and mechanics tools with discounts up to 32% off. Prices across the sale range from under $20 to around $60, covering both small accessories like hubcaps and heavier-duty gear like floor jacks and engine stands. Shop Now at VEVOR
- Includes hydraulic jacks, engine stands, and dent puller kits
- Towing gear including winch ropes, tow straps, and trailer hitch locks
- Wheel and tire accessories such as hubcaps and wheel chock tie-downs
- Mechanics tools including bearing press kits and gear puller sets
The VEVOR Daily Deals page features discounts of up to 60% off across categories like outdoor power equipment, ice makers, hose reels, and hand tools. Prices and savings vary by item, and each deal carries its own expiration date, so availability changes frequently. Shop Now at VEVOR
- Deals span outdoor power tools, ice makers, hose reels, and automotive tools
- Discounts range from about 4% to 55% off
- Multiple categories including tools, appliances, and plumbing
- Individual item availability shown as limited stock percentages
- New deals rotate with individual expiration dates through August
This Vevor road bike drops to $173.91 via promo code "VVTY10". That's a $26 low. Shipping is free. Buy Now at VEVOR
- Carbon steel frame with matching carbon steel front fork
- Shimano 21-speed (3x7) drivetrain with front and rear derailleurs
- Arrives 85% pre-assembled, measures 67" x 18" x 37" and weighs 31.5 lb.
Use promo code "VVTY10" to drop the price on the Vevor 256-Piece Mechanics Tool Set to $80.82 for a $12 low. Shipping is free. Deal ends August 31st. Buy Now at VEVOR
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