eBay · 1 hr ago
Unlocked ZTE Blade Z Max GSM Android Smartphone
$90 $99
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by free_fast_shipper via eBay
  • 6" 1920x1080 capacitive LCD IPS touchscreen
  • MSM 8940 Snapdragon 435 1.4GHz 8-core processor
  • 2GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
  • 16MP+2MP rear camera, 8MP front camera
  • Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
  • Model: Z982
