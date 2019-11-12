Open Offer in New Tab
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Unlocked Nokia 9 PureView 128GB GSM Android Smartphone
$400 $700
free shipping

That's the best price we could find for an unlocked unit by $85. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

  • Best Buy offers it for $349.99 when you activate it on AT&T.
  • available in midnight blue
  • 5.99" 2880x1440 OLED touchscreen with HDR10
  • 6GB RAM & 128GB internal storage
  • five 12MP rear cameras
  • 20MP front camera
  • 4K video capture
  • Android 9.0 (Pie)
  • Model: TA-1082
  • Published 1 hr ago
