Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the Unlocked Motorola Moto Z Play 32GB 4G LTE GSM Android Smartphone in Black for $119 with free shipping. That's $10 under our mention from two weeks ago and $20 less than the lowest price we could find for a refurb. Buy Now
Quick Ship Electronics via eBay continues to offer the open-box Unlocked Motorola Moto G6 32GB Android Smartphone for $99.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $40 under the best price we could find for a sealed phone today Buy Now
Walmart offers the Motorola Moto G6 32GB Prepaid Android Smartphone for Straight Talk for $99.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $59. Buy Now
Best Deal Today via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Motorola Droid Turbo 2 32GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone in Black or White for $69.95 with free shipping. That's tied with our February mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's $113 less than the best deal for a new unit.) Buy Now
Best Deal Today via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge 32GB GSM Android Smartphone in several colors for $98.95 with free shipping. That's $51 under our January mention and the best price we've seen for this model in any condition. (For further comparison, it's at least $141 less than you'd pay for a new one today). Buy Now
BuySpry via Rakuten offers the Unlocked Google Pixel 3 XL 64GB GSM Android Smartphone in Not Pink for $519.99. Coupon code "BUY85" cuts it to $434.99. With free shipping, that's $121 under last month's mention (which came with $83 Rakuten points) and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best today by $85.) Buy Now
Verizon Wireless takes up to $450 off a selection of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and S10 Android smartphone models with select trade-ins. (Click on the blue offer headers above each model to see eligible trade-in phones.) Plus, you'll receive a $200 Mastercdard gift card via coupon code "SWITCHNOW." With free 2-day shipping, and assuming you'll use the gift card, that's a savings of up to $650. To get the card:
Daily Steals via Rakuten offers the Unlocked Google Pixel 3 64GB Android Smartphone in Just Black for $509.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops it to $449.99. With free shipping, that's $49 under our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we've seen for an unlocked model. (It's the best deal we could find now by $49.) Deal ends September 3. Buy Now
