Sail aboard Safari Explorer on this 7-night Hawaiian cruise between Kona and Molokai, with the route operating in either direction depending on the departure. Explore Molokai, Lana‘i, Maui, and the Big Island with snorkeling, kayaking, hiking, cultural experiences, and wildlife encounters. Travel is available through May 6, 2028. Book this travel deal by August 26, 2026.

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