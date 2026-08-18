Sail aboard Safari Voyager on this 7-night Costa Rica adventure roundtrip from Liberia. Explore remote islands, wildlife refuges, tropical fjords, rainforests, and beaches while kayaking, snorkeling, hiking, and searching for native wildlife. Travel is available through December 29, 2028. Book this travel deal by August 26, 2026.

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