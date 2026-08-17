Sail aboard Ruby Princess roundtrip from San Francisco on a 16-night Hawaiian Islands cruise departing February 12, 2027. The itinerary visits Kauai, Kahului, Honolulu, and Kona in Hawaii, plus Ensenada, Mexico. Book this travel deal by August 31, 2026.

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