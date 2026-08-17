Sail aboard Ruby Princess roundtrip from San Francisco on a 16-night Hawaiian Islands cruise departing February 12, 2027. The itinerary visits Kauai, Kahului, Honolulu, and Kona in Hawaii, plus Ensenada, Mexico. Book this travel deal by August 31, 2026.
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- Princess Standard fare
- Dining and entertainment
- Fitness and wellness facilities
- Youth and teen programs
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Expires 8/31/2026
Published 16 min ago
Sail aboard the Royal Princess from Vancouver to Auckland on September 21, 2027. This 24-night South Pacific crossing visits Los Angeles, Honolulu, Kona, Papeete, and Moorea before crossing the International Date Line and arriving in New Zealand. Book this travel deal by August 31, 2026.
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- One-way sailing from Vancouver to Auckland
- Stops in California, Hawaii, Tahiti, and Moorea
- International Date Line crossing
- Princess Theater productions, Movies Under the Stars, live music, and casino
- Freshwater pools, hot tubs, sports court, and The SeaWalk
- Main dining and casual options, including Horizon Court, International Café, and Alfredo’s Pizzeria
- Specialty dining at Crown Grill, Sabatini’s, Chef’s Table Lumiere, and Crab Shack
- The Sanctuary, Lotus Spa, fitness center, and The Enclave
- Youth and teen programs for ages 3 to 17
- Taxes and fees included
Sail roundtrip from Seattle aboard Royal Princess on May 8, 2027. This 7-night Inside Passage itinerary visits Juneau, Skagway, Ketchikan, and Victoria, with scenic cruising through Glacier Bay National Park. Fares start at $849 per person for an interior stateroom and include taxes and fees. Book this travel deal by August 31, 2026.
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- Dining and entertainment
- Fitness facilities
- Youth and teen clubs
Sail from Venice (Ravenna) to Philadelphia aboard Norwegian Pearl on this 13-night transatlantic cruise. Visit Valletta, Malta, plus Alicante and Motril in Spain before crossing the Atlantic, with multiple days at sea along the way. Fares start at $969 per person. Book this travel deal by August 31, 2026.
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- 13-night transatlantic cruise
- Sailing aboard Norwegian Pearl
- Visit Valletta, Malta
- Stops in Alicante and Motril, Spain
- Multiple days at sea
- Free at Sea package options include specialty dining, Wi-Fi, open bar, and excursion credits
Sail aboard Star Princess from Vancouver to Seattle on a 9-night Inside Passage cruise departing April 30, 2027. The itinerary includes Glacier Bay National Park, Juneau, Skagway, Endicott Arm and Dawes Glacier, and Ketchikan, with scenic cruising along the way. Book this travel deal by August 31, 2026.
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- Princess Standard fare
- Dining and entertainment
- Fitness facilities
- Youth and teen clubs
Sail aboard Sun Princess from Fort Lauderdale to Barcelona on a 14-night transatlantic cruise departing March 28, 2027. The itinerary visits Santa Cruz de Tenerife in the Canary Islands, Cartagena, and Mallorca before arriving in Barcelona. Book this travel deal by August 31, 2026.
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- Princess Standard fare
- Dining and entertainment
- Fitness facilities
- Youth and teen clubs
Sail aboard the Sapphire Princess from Singapore to Tokyo on January 9, 2027. This 14-night itinerary visits Cam Ranh, includes an overnight stay in Halong Bay, and continues to Hong Kong, Taipei, Miyakojima, and Nagasaki, with scenic cruising through Halong Bay. Book this travel deal by August 31, 2026.
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- One-way sailing from Singapore to Tokyo
- Ports in Vietnam, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Japan
- Overnight stay in Halong Bay
- Scenic cruising through Halong Bay
- Princess Theater productions, Movies Under the Stars, live music, and casino
- Freshwater pools, hot tubs, sports court, and The Piazza
- Main dining and casual options, including Horizon Court, International Café, Alfredo’s Pizzeria, and Trident Grill
- Specialty dining at Sabatini’s, Churrascaria, and Chef’s Table
- The Sanctuary, Lotus Spa, and fitness center
- Youth and teen programs for ages 3 to 17
- Taxes and fees included
Sail aboard Sun Princess roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale on a 7-night Western Caribbean cruise departing February 7, 2027. The itinerary visits Celebration Key in the Bahamas, Roatan in Honduras, and Cozumel, Mexico. Book this travel deal by August 31, 2026.
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- Princess Standard fare
- Dining and entertainment
- Fitness facilities
- Youth and teen clubs
Sail roundtrip from Port Canaveral aboard the Sky Princess on December 21, 2026. This 6-night Eastern Caribbean itinerary visits Celebration Key in the Bahamas, Amber Cove in the Dominican Republic, and Grand Turk, with two days at sea. Book this travel deal by August 31, 2026.
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- Roundtrip sailing from Port Canaveral
- Stops in the Bahamas, Dominican Republic, and Turks and Caicos
- Two days at sea
- Broadway-style shows, live music, movies, and game shows
- Main dining room, World Fresh Marketplace, International Café, Slice Pizzeria, and Salty Dog Grill
- Specialty dining at Crown Grill, Sabatini’s, Gelato, and Ocean Terrace Seafood Bar
- Fitness center, Lotus Spa, The Sanctuary, and The Enclave
- Youth and teen clubs for ages 3 to 17
- More than 1,400 balconies aboard Sky Princess
- Taxes and fees included
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