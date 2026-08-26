eBay's Samsung outlet spans Galaxy S21 through S25 models in refurbished, open-box, and pre-owned condition, with unlocked options that work across major carriers. A Galaxy S23 Ultra with 512GB of storage runs $390.99 here, down from $1,379.99, and a Galaxy S25 Ultra with 1TB is listed at $828.99 against a $1,659.99 price. Listings come from authorized sellers, giving buyers a range of storage sizes and generations to pick from at prices well below the original cost of each phone. Shop Now at eBay