Ultra Mobile by T-Mobile's Back to School Savings sale discounts select multi-month plans for new customers. Save 15% on 6-month 4GB+ plans or 30% on 12-month 4GB+ plans, with the 4GB 12-Month Plan dropping to just $9.10 per month. All plans come with reliable 5G on T-Mobile, the nation's largest 5G network. Offer ends August 31. Buy Now at Ultra Mobile
- Unlimited talk to 90+ international destinations
- Unlimited talk and text in Mexico and Canada
- Free 5G access on the T-Mobile network
- Mobile hotspot included with all plans
- Supports eSIM and 3-in-1 SIM cards
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Expires 8/31/2026
Published 2 hr ago
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The price of open-box Android phones starts $41 and iPhones at $388 in the Best Buy Outlet. They're all brand-new but just won't ship in their original packaging. Warranty information is available on the individual product pages, and all products ship for free. Buy Now at Best Buy
This range spans Google's Pixel 6 through 9 series phones, along with the Pixel Fold and Pixel Watch models, all refurbished or open-box with a one-year warranty. A Pixel 7 runs $194.95, while a Pixel 8 Pro in excellent open-box condition lists at $339.95, giving buyers flagship options well under original retail. The lineup also includes the Pixel Fold, released in 2023 as Google's first foldable phone, alongside Pixel Watch models starting under $60 in open-box condition. Storage choices range from 128GB to 512GB, and unlocked units work across major carriers. Shop Now at eBay
eBay's Samsung outlet spans Galaxy S21 through S25 models in refurbished, open-box, and pre-owned condition, with unlocked options that work across major carriers. A Galaxy S23 Ultra with 512GB of storage runs $390.99 here, down from $1,379.99, and a Galaxy S25 Ultra with 1TB is listed at $828.99 against a $1,659.99 price. Listings come from authorized sellers, giving buyers a range of storage sizes and generations to pick from at prices well below the original cost of each phone. Shop Now at eBay
eBay's refurbished sale covers a wide range of cell phones and accessories, with savings up to 60% off. Deals include the Samsung Galaxy S25 128GB for $446, down from $800, and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 44mm for $146, down from $250. Beyond phones and watches, the sale also spans wireless earbuds and charging accessories. All refurbished items come with a one-year Allstate warranty and free shipping. Shop Now at eBay
Ultra Mobile is offering 30% off select 12-month prepaid plans during its Back to School Savings event. Plans start at $9.10 per month (billed annually) for the 4GB plan, with discounts also available on 8GB, 12GB, 24GB, Unlimited, and Unlimited+ plans. The promotion ends August 30. Shop Now at Ultra Mobile
- 30% off select 12-month prepaid plans
- Plans start at $9.10/month (4GB plan, billed annually)
- Discounted 8GB, 12GB, 24GB, Unlimited, and Unlimited+ plans available
- Unlimited nationwide talk & text
- Unlimited talk & text to 90+ international destinations
- Runs on the T-Mobile 5G network
- Offer ends August 30