This range spans Google's Pixel 6 through 9 series phones, along with the Pixel Fold and Pixel Watch models, all refurbished or open-box with a one-year warranty. A Pixel 7 runs $194.95, while a Pixel 8 Pro in excellent open-box condition lists at $339.95, giving buyers flagship options well under original retail. The lineup also includes the Pixel Fold, released in 2023 as Google's first foldable phone, alongside Pixel Watch models starting under $60 in open-box condition. Storage choices range from 128GB to 512GB, and unlocked units work across major carriers. Shop Now at eBay
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The price of open-box Android phones starts $41 and iPhones at $388 in the Best Buy Outlet. They're all brand-new but just won't ship in their original packaging. Warranty information is available on the individual product pages, and all products ship for free. Buy Now at Best Buy
Best Buy's 60th Anniversary Sale is live thru August 23. Their cell phone deals cover a wide range of brands, including savings up to $1,200 on the new Samsung Galaxy Z Series, or as much as $1,900 with a qualifying trade-in and carrier activation. Pre-owned iPhones are available for as low as $129.99, and Google Pixel phones start at $99 with a qualifying trade-in and pre-order. Cell phone accessories and cases are also discounted as part of the sale. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
The price of open-box Android phones starts $41 and iPhones at $388 in the Best Buy Outlet. They're all brand-new but just won't ship in their original packaging. Warranty information is available on the individual product pages, and all products ship for free. Buy Now at Best Buy
This basic classic slider style phone with a 2.2" display and a 3.15 MP rear camera is a few bucks less than similar style phones on eBay. A payment processing fee starting at $1.87 applies. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Alibaba
- 2.2" TFT display with 240 × 320 resolution
- 3MP rear camera
- 500–999mAh rechargeable battery
- GSM cellular connectivity
At the Target Outlet on eBay, shoppers can save up to 75% off a range of items, including furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, music, and lots more, from brands big and small. Everything in here also qualifies for the promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10", which cuts an extra 10% off. Everything in here is from Target's warehouse (and some of the items are cheaper than what they're still selling for directly from the store). Shipping is free on all orders, too. A max. discount of $40 applies and the coupon expires on September 1. Shop Now at eBay
This refurb Acer PM161Q is $34, down from its normal price of $140 on eBay. It's the best-ever deal we've seen for this model, in any condition. The monitor draws power and video over a single USB-C cable and weighs under 2 lbs, making it suited for use as a travel second screen. A 1-year Allstate warranty is included. Buy Now at eBay
- 1920x1080 IPS panel, 15.6"
- 60Hz refresh rate, 5ms response time
- 250 cd/m² brightness, 1000:1 contrast ratio
- 2x USB-C ports (power and video input)
- 1x Mini HDMI input
- Condition: Very Good - Refurbished
Using promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10", these Goodfellow & Co. Comfort Wear Trousers drop to $8.03, down from their $40 list price. Shipping is free, too. The cotton-spandex blend fabric offers stretch, and the trousers include a fly hook and zipper closure with side and back pockets. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at eBay
- Cotton-spandex blend fabric
- Regular rise, relaxed fit, relaxed legs
- Fly hook and zipper closure
- Two side pockets and back pockets
- 32" inseam
- Machine washable, tumble dry
Use promo code "VIPAUGTAKE8" to drop the Swiss Tech Lodern 6-Piece Fixed Blade Kit to $19.32. That's an $11 low. Shipping is free. Deal ends September 1st. Buy Now at eBay
- includes fixed blade knife, sheath, tinder scraper, pocket bellows, flint wheel sparker, magnesium block, and EDC pouch
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