eBay's refurbished sale covers a wide range of cell phones and accessories, with savings up to 60% off. Deals include the Samsung Galaxy S25 128GB for $446, down from $800, and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 44mm for $146, down from $250. Beyond phones and watches, the sale also spans wireless earbuds and charging accessories. All refurbished items come with a one-year Allstate warranty and free shipping. Shop Now at eBay
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The price of open-box Android phones starts $41 and iPhones at $388 in the Best Buy Outlet. They're all brand-new but just won't ship in their original packaging. Warranty information is available on the individual product pages, and all products ship for free. Buy Now at Best Buy
Best Buy's 60th Anniversary Sale is live thru August 23. Their cell phone deals cover a wide range of brands, including savings up to $1,200 on the new Samsung Galaxy Z Series, or as much as $1,900 with a qualifying trade-in and carrier activation. Pre-owned iPhones are available for as low as $129.99, and Google Pixel phones start at $99 with a qualifying trade-in and pre-order. Cell phone accessories and cases are also discounted as part of the sale. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
The price of open-box Android phones starts $41 and iPhones at $388 in the Best Buy Outlet. They're all brand-new but just won't ship in their original packaging. Warranty information is available on the individual product pages, and all products ship for free. Buy Now at Best Buy
This range spans Google's Pixel 6 through 9 series phones, along with the Pixel Fold and Pixel Watch models, all refurbished or open-box with a one-year warranty. A Pixel 7 runs $194.95, while a Pixel 8 Pro in excellent open-box condition lists at $339.95, giving buyers flagship options well under original retail. The lineup also includes the Pixel Fold, released in 2023 as Google's first foldable phone, alongside Pixel Watch models starting under $60 in open-box condition. Storage choices range from 128GB to 512GB, and unlocked units work across major carriers. Shop Now at eBay
At the Target Outlet on eBay, shoppers can save up to 75% off a range of items, including furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, music, and lots more, from brands big and small. Everything in here also qualifies for the promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10", which cuts an extra 10% off. Everything in here is from Target's warehouse (and some of the items are cheaper than what they're still selling for directly from the store). Shipping is free on all orders, too. A max. discount of $40 applies and the coupon expires on September 1. Shop Now at eBay
WatchMaxx's eBay store offers a large selection of new Omega watches, including Speedmaster, Seamaster, De Ville, and Constellation models. Prices range from about $2,905 for a Constellation Quartz women's watch to over $16,000 for a Speedmaster Dark Side of the Moon, with most models discounted from their listed regular prices. All watches ship in their original box. Shop Now at eBay
At eBay, use promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10" to get these Levi's Men's 505 Regular Fit Straight Jeans for $17. It's the best deal we've seen for these Levi's men's jeans. They come in a regular fit with a straight leg and a stretch cotton blend fabric, along with the classic zip fly design. The jeans are new without tags and machine washable for easy care. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at eBay
eBay's Brand Outlet is offering up to 30% off Logitech gear, spanning mice, keyboards, gaming headsets, webcams, and racing wheel setups. We've pictured the Certified Refurbished Logitech MX Master 4 Wireless Mouse for $89.99 ($30 off). Shipping is free. See individual product pages for warranty information on refurbished items. Shop Now at eBay
- Certified refurbished and open-box Logitech items included
- Wireless mice, keyboards, and headsets available
- Gaming accessories including racing wheels and pedals
- Webcams, speakers, and iPad keyboard cases included
- Free shipping on listed items
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