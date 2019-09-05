Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's tied with our mention from nearly two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
Klfy via eBay offers the Ultrafire X800 CREE LED Flashlight 3-Pack for $8.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $1. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Rayovac 10-LED 6-volt Floating Lantern with Battery for $4.92. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Torchstar via Amazon offers the Leonlite 75-watt LED Dusk to Dawn Barn Light in Black for $69.99. Clip the $10 off coupon on the product page to drop it to $59.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
Comoors US via Amazon offers the Coomoors Garage Ceiling Light in 60W Ordinary for $38.99. Clip the 10% off coupon on the product page and apply code "SB8CS9NW" to drop it to $23.39. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago, $16 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's $14 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Generac Factory Outlet via eBay offers the Honeywell 11kW Air Cooled Home Standby Generator for $1,999. That's the lowest price we could find by $730. Buy Now
Callaway via eBay takes up to 70% off new and used golf clubs and sets. Plus, these orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
Various eBay merchants continue to take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
