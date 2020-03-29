Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 59 mins ago
True Temper Post Hole Digger
$31 $39
free shipping w/ $35

It's $7 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Pad your order over $35 to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $5.99.
Features
  • designed for installing fence posts, flag pole,s and other in-ground structures
  • ruler built into handle measures depth
  • atlas pattern steel blades
  • 48" fiberglass handles
  • Model: 2704200
