Tractor Supply's tools sale covers thousands of items, from DeWalt power tools and batteries to JobSmart toolboxes and Stanley hand tools. A DeWalt 20V MAX cordless drill and impact driver combo kit is $179, down from $239, and a JobSmart air tool accessory set drops to $7.49 from $14.99. The sale spans power tools, hand tools, welding gear, and storage across brands like DeWalt, Bosch, Porter-Cable, and Lincoln Electric. Shop Now at Tractor Supply Co.
- DEWALT 20V/60V 6.0 Ah FlexVolt battery 2-pack
- DEWALT 20V MAX cordless drill and impact driver combo kit
- JobSmart 1/2" drive deep impact socket sets
- Bosch 1 HP variable speed palm router
- Lincoln Electric welding helmets
- Stanley screwdriver sets and tape measures
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Home Depot's Ryobi Days event covers combo kits, batteries, and outdoor power tools, with several bundles including a free tool with purchase. The RYOBI 18V Lithium-Ion Starter Kit with two batteries and a charger is $99, down from $228, and several other combo kits and battery packs are discounted throughout the sale. The free tool deals are the best way to take advantage of this sale to build out your collection. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Includes cordless combo kits with batteries and chargers
- Options include drills, drivers, sanders, and nailers
- Battery kits bundled with free tools on select purchases
- Lawn equipment like string trimmers, hedge trimmers, and a self-propelled mower included
- Starter kits come with multiple batteries and a charger
Lowe's has discounts across cordless tools and accessories from brands like DEWALT, Bosch, CRAFTSMAN, and Kobalt. A DEWALT 20-volt 2-pack of 4.0Ah batteries is $129, down from $219, and a CRAFTSMAN V20 cordless ratchet wrench is $79, down from $119. The sale also covers items like a Kobalt cordless air inflator at $39 and a Bosch battery kit at $99. Shop Now at Lowe's
- CRAFTSMAN V20 20-volt cordless ratchet wrench, tool only
- Bosch 18-volt 4.0Ah battery kit
- DEWALT XR 20-volt max cordless impact driver, tool only
- DEWALT 20-volt 2-pack 4.0Ah batteries
- Kobalt 24-volt cordless air inflator
- Bosch 61" extendable aluminum tripod
Home Depot's Pro Special Buy of the Week discounts cordless tools and combo kits from Milwaukee, DEWALT, RIDGID, and RYOBI. A Milwaukee M18 FUEL hammer drill and impact driver combo kit with three 5.0Ah batteries runs $369, down from $558, while a RIDGID 18V cordless 8-tool combo kit with two batteries and a charger is $399, down from $599. The sale spans power tool kits, individual power tools, and hand tools, with free delivery or free ship-to-store on eligible items. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Milwaukee, DEWALT, RIDGID, RYOBI, and Porter-Cable cordless tools and combo kits
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL hammer drill and impact driver combo kit with 5.0Ah batteries at $369.00
- RIDGID 18V cordless 8-tool combo kit with 2.0 Ah and 4.0 Ah batteries and charger at $399.00
- DEWALT 15 Amp 12" double bevel sliding compound miter saw at $399.00
- Free delivery or free ship-to-store on eligible items
Home Depot's Tool Savings event covers a wide range of RYOBI cordless tools, batteries, and combo kits, with prices starting at $39.97 for tools like the ONE+ Cordless High Pressure Inflator. Several kits include a free tool with purchase, such as the ONE+ HIGH PERFORMANCE Kit with batteries, a charger, and a free brad nailer for $179, down from $398. Outdoor equipment is also included, with the RYOBI 40V HP Brushless Self-Propelled Lawn Mower with battery and charger at $459. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Includes cordless drill, driver, saw, nailer, and outdoor tool combo kits
- Several kits bundle a battery and charger with the tool
- Free tool offers included with select battery kit purchases
- Ratings up to 4.7 stars across thousands of reviews
- Free delivery or store pickup available on most items
Tractor Supply discounts a selection of Winchester gun safes by up to $300 off list. Prices start at $449.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid hefty shipping fees for such items. Shop Now at Tractor Supply Co.
- Save up to $300 on select Winchester safes
- 20-, 26-, and 48-long gun capacity models
- Electronic lock design
- Up to 45-minute fire rating
- Save 20% on select Hornady accessories with safe purchase
This Red Shed Mummy Metal Rooster statue is $149.99 at Tractor Supply. It's a $100 savings. Standing 6 ft. tall and built from powder-coat iron, it's designed to withstand outdoor weather while serving as a Halloween yard display. Opt for pickup to avoid the delivery fee. Buy Now at Tractor Supply Co.
- Stands 6 ft. tall
- Made from powder-coat iron for long-lasting durability
- Suitable for indoor or outdoor use
- Weather-resistant design withstands outdoor elements
- Includes 3 ground stakes to keep it upright and stable
- Measures 45" L x 16" W x 72" H
This rubber stall mat is $39.99 at Tractor Supply. It's an $18 savings. Choose pickup to avoid the delivery fee. Buy Now at Tractor Supply Co.
- Made from 3/4"-thick, 100% recycled vulcanized rubber
- Measures 4 ft. x 6 ft. x 3/4"
- Dual-surface design w/ raised buttons for drainage or traction
- Non-porous surface resists water, urine, and bacteria
- Can be trimmed, glued, or fastened for installation
Tractor Supply Co. has a full lineup of Field & Stream men's graphic tees priced at $24.99 each, or two for $30. The designs range from Americana prints to hunting and fishing graphics, all part of Tractor Supply's exclusive Field & Stream line. Choose pickup to avoid the $4.99 delivery fee. Buy Now at Tractor Supply Co.
- Men's short-sleeve graphic T-shirts
- Available in crew neck and standard styles
- Designs include Americana, wildlife, and hunting/fishing graphics
- 2 for $30 pricing available
- Exclusive to Tractor Supply Co.
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