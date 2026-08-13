Tractor Supply's Wild Game Days Deals event covers deals across hunting, farm, and outdoor gear. We've pictured the Field & Stream 3-Person Habitat Hunting Blind, priced at $599.99. Other highlights include the Winchester 36 Gun Safe at $599.99, down from $799.99, and UTVs starting at $8,499.99 with $500 in savings. Trail cameras start at $44.99 with savings up to $40, and select kayaks save up to $100. Shop Now at Tractor Supply Co.