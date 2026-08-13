This Red Shed Mummy Metal Rooster statue is $149.99 at Tractor Supply. It's a $100 savings. Standing 6 ft. tall and built from powder-coat iron, it's designed to withstand outdoor weather while serving as a Halloween yard display. Opt for pickup to avoid the delivery fee. Buy Now at Tractor Supply Co.
- Stands 6 ft. tall
- Made from powder-coat iron for long-lasting durability
- Suitable for indoor or outdoor use
- Weather-resistant design withstands outdoor elements
- Includes 3 ground stakes to keep it upright and stable
- Measures 45" L x 16" W x 72" H
-
Published 13 min ago
Home Depot offers The Home Depot 2-Gallon Halloween Bucket for $2.88. Shipping is free. Note that this item is backordered. Buy Now at Home Depot
A two-piece skeleton set with a posable human figure and a dog companion, both with built-in lighting, aimed at anyone who wants a reusable Halloween yard or indoor display without buying figures separately. Apply coupon code "VR3KUFE5" for an extra savings of $35. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3ft Caretaker and 22-inch undead hound duo
- 7 hyper-flexible joints for customizable posing
- Weather-resistant construction for outdoor durability
- Lightweight design for versatile indoor and outdoor setup
- Articulated skeletal features for realistic horror display
Amazon offers this 5-foot spider decoration in Black for $8.99. Other colors are $13 to $14. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Bendable, adjustable legs for hanging on fences, doors, windows, or trees
This Zimtown LED snowman is $44.98, down from $87.49 at Walmart. Shipping is free. It comes with 180 LED lights, a stand, spare fuses, and replacement bulbs, plus a pop-up design that folds down for easy storage after the holidays. Buy Now at Walmart
- 180 LED lights, including 20 twinkling lights
- Stands 4' tall with overall dimensions of 24" x 24" x 48"
Tractor Supply discounts a selection of Winchester gun safes by up to $300 off list. Prices start at $449.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid hefty shipping fees for such items. Shop Now at Tractor Supply Co.
- Save up to $300 on select Winchester safes
- 20-, 26-, and 48-long gun capacity models
- Electronic lock design
- Up to 45-minute fire rating
- Save 20% on select Hornady accessories with safe purchase
Tractor Supply Co. has a full lineup of Field & Stream men's graphic tees priced at $24.99 each, or two for $30. The designs range from Americana prints to hunting and fishing graphics, all part of Tractor Supply's exclusive Field & Stream line. Choose pickup to avoid the $4.99 delivery fee. Buy Now at Tractor Supply Co.
- Men's short-sleeve graphic T-shirts
- Available in crew neck and standard styles
- Designs include Americana, wildlife, and hunting/fishing graphics
- 2 for $30 pricing available
- Exclusive to Tractor Supply Co.
Tractor Supply's Wild Game Days Deals event covers deals across hunting, farm, and outdoor gear. We've pictured the Field & Stream 3-Person Habitat Hunting Blind, priced at $599.99. Other highlights include the Winchester 36 Gun Safe at $599.99, down from $799.99, and UTVs starting at $8,499.99 with $500 in savings. Trail cameras start at $44.99 with savings up to $40, and select kayaks save up to $100. Shop Now at Tractor Supply Co.
- Select trail cameras starting at $44.99, save up to $40
- Select kayaks save up to $100
- Winchester 36 Gun Safe now $599.99, was $799.99
- UTVs starting at $8,499.99, save $500
- Field & Stream 3-Person Habitat Hunting Blind for $599.99
- Cannon 64 Gun Safe now $999.99, was $1,299.99
This rubber stall mat is $39.99 at Tractor Supply. It's an $18 savings. Choose pickup to avoid the delivery fee. Buy Now at Tractor Supply Co.
- Made from 3/4"-thick, 100% recycled vulcanized rubber
- Measures 4 ft. x 6 ft. x 3/4"
- Dual-surface design w/ raised buttons for drainage or traction
- Non-porous surface resists water, urine, and bacteria
- Can be trimmed, glued, or fastened for installation
Sign In or Register