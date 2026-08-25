Woot's Toys under $10 sale covers hundreds of items, from Squishmallows and Funko Pop! figures to board games and plush toys, all priced at $9.99 or less. Several pieces, like the Fisher-Price Wood Stacking Shapes set and the Wild Manes Horse Toys Perla's Clubhouse, list reference prices well above $10, so the discounts on some items run steep. Amazon Prime members also get free standard shipping on Woot orders. This deal ends September 3. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company