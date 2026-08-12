Woot is discounting sunglasses from Serengeti, Maui Jim, Spy, Bolle, and other brands, with prices starting at $19.99 for the Spy Hot Spot and Spy Hangout styles. Polarized options from Maui Jim and Serengeti are also included, such as the Maui Jim Kapii at $119.99, down from $309. The sale runs through August 13. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company