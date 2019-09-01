New
B&H Photo Video · 49 mins ago
Tiffen 3-Filter Neutral Filter Kit
$20 $50
free shipping

Today only, B&H Photo Video offers the Tiffen 3-Filter Neutral Density/Polarizer Filter Kit for DJI Mavic Air for $19.95 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $20. Buy Now

Features
  • compatible with the DJI Mavic Air drone
  • waterproof and anti-scratch coating
  • 4K HD optical glass
  • Model: MAVICAIR3KIT
