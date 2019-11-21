Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
The Singing Machine Bluetooth CD+G Karaoke System
$49 $70
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by about $6. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Amazon charges the same price.
Features
  • LED lights
  • USB port
  • supports 2 microphones
  • line in
  • wired mic & RCA cables included
  • available in Black or White
  • Model: SML625BTBK
  • Published 1 hr ago
