It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Walmart offers the The Pioneer Woman Luster Teal 12-Piece Dinnerware Set in Teal for $39.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Walmart offers the The Pioneer Woman Adeline 16-oz. Emboss Glass Tumbler 4-Pack in Turquoise or Clear for $14. Opt for in-store pickup (where available) to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $5 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Anchor Hocking 1-Cup Glass Food Storage Containers with Lids 4-Pack for $6.96 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $13 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Rubbermaid TakeAlongs 40-Piece Food Storage Container Set for $8.48. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's a slight drop from our June mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $4.) Buy Now
Home Depot offers the Martha Stewart Living Corwin Kitchen Cart with Wine Rack in Picket Fence or Sharkey Gray for $259.60. Apply coupon code "HDDECOR25" to cut that to $194.70. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $55 shipping fee. That's $130 under our May mention, $454 off list, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
Amazon offers its AmazonBasics Tritan Locking Food Storage Container Sets in several sizes with prices starting from $12.74. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with last week's mention, a savings of at least $2 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Rain-X Weatherbeater Windshield Wiper Blade in several sizes with prices starting at $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's the lowest price we could find by about $3. Shop Now
Walmart continues to offer the Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack in Blue Assorted or Black/Gray Assorted for $14.96. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with last week's mention and half of what Amazon charges. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Rain-X Weatherbeater Windshield Wiper Blade in several sizes with prices starting at $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by about $6. Shop Now
