Walmart offers the The Pioneer Woman Adeline 16-oz. Emboss Glass Tumbler 4-Pack in Turquoise or Clear for $14. Opt for in-store pickup (where available) to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $5 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the The Pioneer Woman Vintage Bloom Red 12-Piece Dinnerware Set for $29.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $20 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Yofidra Direct via Amazon offers its Yofidra Soap Dispenser Extension Tube Kit for $24.98. Coupon code "UOZSGG8M" drops the price to $12.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our June mention, $12 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers its AmazonBasics Tritan Locking Food Storage Container Sets in several sizes with prices starting from $12.74. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with last week's mention, a savings of at least $2 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Anchor Hocking 1-Cup Glass Food Storage Containers with Lids 4-Pack for $6.96 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $13 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Rain-X Weatherbeater Windshield Wiper Blade in several sizes with prices starting at $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's the lowest price we could find by about $3. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of TVs, clothing, home items, furniture, and more. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, although orders of $35 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
