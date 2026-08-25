This Macy's sale covers Ralph Lauren clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids across the Polo Ralph Lauren, Lauren Ralph Lauren, and Ralph Lauren lines, with discounts of up to 50% off. Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Non-members can pay $10.95 or get free shipping on orders over $49. Pickup is available on most orders, too. Pictured is the Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Estate-Rib Cotton Quarter-Zip Sweater for $28 ($97 off). Shop Now at Macy's