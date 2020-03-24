Open Offer in New Tab
B&H Photo Video · 32 mins ago
Teenage Engineering Pocket Drum Synthesizer
$59 $69
free shipping

Including the batteries in the price comparison, that's a price low by $10. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Tips
  • An Eneloop AAA Rechargeable Battery 4-Pack is included. To see it appear, add the synthesizer to your cart.
Features
  • Real Synthesized and Sampled Drums
  • 16 Punch-In Effects and Parameter Locks
  • 16-Step Sequencer with 16 Patterns
  • 16 Pattern Chaining
  • Model: TE010AS012A
  • Published 32 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
